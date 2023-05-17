Plans afoot to set up ‘solar city’ in Ayodhya

The Yogi Adityanath government is planning to set up a ‘solar city’ on 500 acres near river Saryu in Ayodhya. The solar city will come up on lines of a similar project near Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad. (HT file)

The project is expected to fulfill the power requirement of the city to a large extent. It’ll also power up the Ram Janmabhoomi campus.

According to officials of the district administration, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has already prepared a detailed project report (DPR) for the initiative, and has also completed survey works.

However, the ‘unpredictable’ nature of the river is an issue the developers are facing, according to a Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Authority (UPNEDA) official associated with the project.

“The Saryu shrinks and expands unpredictably. So, finding a suitable land near the river is a big challenge,” the official said. “If the project comes up successfully then it will fulfill the power supply requirement of Ayodhya to a large extent,” added the official.

Meanwhile, the district administration said green energy was powering many government buildings in the city. “So far, solar lights have been installed at 450 locations and solar panels have been equipped at eight government buildings, including the collectorate, the commissioner’s office and the treasury,” officials said.

“In February this year, chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced to develop Ayodhya as a model solar city and the project which will be replicated in other cities,” said Lallu Singh, the BJP MP from Ayodhya.

It may be noted that the state government has allocated ₹317 crore in the recent budget for implementation of the Solar Energy Policy-2022.