close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / Yogi Adityanath inspects venue, other arrangements for PM Modi’s Bulandshahr rally

Yogi Adityanath inspects venue, other arrangements for PM Modi’s Bulandshahr rally

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jan 24, 2024 09:38 PM IST

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said people participating in the public meeting should not face any difficulty

In his second visit to Bulandshahr in four days, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday inspected the venue and other arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally to be held in the western Uttar Pradesh district on Thursday.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath during an inspection in Bulandshahr on Wednesday. (PTI PHOTO)
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath during an inspection in Bulandshahr on Wednesday. (PTI PHOTO)

Besides having a close look at the police shooting range ground where the rally will be organised, Yogi Adityanath reviewed the projects to be inaugurated and those for which the foundation stone will be laid by Prime Minister. The chief minister had also visited Bulandshahr on January 20 to take stock of the preparations.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

In a review meeting with public representatives, party workers and officials on Wednesday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said people participating in the public meeting should not face any difficulty

Yogi Adityanath gave instructions to make “quality arrangements” and told the divisional officials present at the meeting that ongoing construction work in the division should be completed immediately.

Conducting an on-site inspection of the proposed venue, chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed the officers to complete all the preparations and ensure proper parking of vehicles coming for the programme.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On