Yogi Adityanath inspects venue, other arrangements for PM Modi’s Bulandshahr rally

In his second visit to Bulandshahr in four days, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday inspected the venue and other arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally to be held in the western Uttar Pradesh district on Thursday. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath during an inspection in Bulandshahr on Wednesday. (PTI PHOTO)

Besides having a close look at the police shooting range ground where the rally will be organised, Yogi Adityanath reviewed the projects to be inaugurated and those for which the foundation stone will be laid by Prime Minister. The chief minister had also visited Bulandshahr on January 20 to take stock of the preparations.

In a review meeting with public representatives, party workers and officials on Wednesday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said people participating in the public meeting should not face any difficulty

Yogi Adityanath gave instructions to make “quality arrangements” and told the divisional officials present at the meeting that ongoing construction work in the division should be completed immediately.

Conducting an on-site inspection of the proposed venue, chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed the officers to complete all the preparations and ensure proper parking of vehicles coming for the programme.