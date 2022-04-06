Yogi Adityanath reiterates his government’s pro-poor focus, marches with cadres on BJP’s 42nd foundation day
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday reiterated his government’s pro-poor focus as he marched with cadres from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office till the Hazratganj crossing in Lucknow to mark the party’s 42nd foundation day.
He garlanded statues of Mahatma Gandhi, Bhimrao Ambedkar and Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel on the occasion.
The BJP also announced the launch of a fortnight-long social justice campaign aimed at connecting with the common man. Besides, Yogi Adityanath spoke about the “success of UP model” during the Covid surge.
Yogi Adityanath, who arrived at the UP BJP headquarters in Lucknow wearing a saffron cap, said Uttar Pradesh has given many successful “models”.
“Whether it was the case of ensuring houses to 43 lakh poor or ensuring toilets to 2.6 crore people, whether it was the case of ensuring delivery of double ration to 15 crore poor or ensuring government jobs to 5 lakh people, UP has now given several successful models,” Yogi Adityanath said.
The BJP under Adityanath became the first political party in 37 years in Uttar Pradesh to win consecutive terms in office.
“We will fulfil all the commitments that the party has made to the people,” Yogi Adityanath said. He has tasked his ministers with preparing a 100-day plan for their departments. The Yogi Adityanath 2.0 government plans to go to the people with its first report card in 100 days.
Along with other ministers and leaders, Yogi Adityanath heard Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address at the party office before marching to the Hazratganj crossing.
The BJP has decided to hold social outreach initiatives across the state till April 20.
The period is being described by the party as ‘samajik nyay pakhwada (social justice fortnight)’. It would see the party reaching out to the poor to help them under Ayushman Bharat (April 7), PM free housing scheme (April 8), Har Ghar Nal (April 9), PM Kisan (April 10), Jyotiba Phule Diwas (April 11), Ambedkar birth anniversary (April 14) and SC/ST welfare day (April 15).
The BJP would also enlist OBCs (other backward classes), dalits and other sections of the society in its fold during the period.
“This social outreach campaign would provide a new commitment to the BJP’s efforts to better the lives of the dalits, the downtrodden and the marginalised,” Adityanath said.
He recalled how since 1952, when Jan Sangh was formed (the BJP was born from Jan Sangh), the party has been consistently advocating the country first and advocating the need to reach out till the last man.
UP BJP general secretary Govind Narayan Shukla said the BJP also launched a micro donation campaign. The party cadres would seek donations from the masses who could contribute in denominations of ₹5, ₹50, ₹100, ₹500 or ₹1000 under this campaign that would continue till April 30.
“The idea is to get BJP, already the biggest party in the world, to enlist more support of masses,” he said.
“It is in BJP alone that a person born in a poor family like Narendra Modi could become the Prime Minister, a booth president like Amit Shah could hold the offices of the BJP chief and union home minister, a person like JP Nadda, born in an average family, could become the party chief and a sanyasi like Yogi Adityanath could become the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh,” said UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev.
Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brajesh Pathak and other ministers and leaders also participated in the party campaign.
Congress to stage march against price rise in Lucknow
The Congress will organise a protest march against price rise from the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee office to Raj Bhavan here on Thursday. Congress national spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh said there was a sharp increase in prices of essential items after the assembly elections in five states (Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab). Price rise is the biggest challenge for the sustenance of each individual in the country, he said at a press conference here.
MNS gives four days ultimatum to police to remove loudspeakers from mosques in Pune
Leaders and workers of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena are divided about party chief Raj Thackeray's warning to play Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques if the state government does not remove loudspeakers here. After city unit president Vasant More announcement MNS former city unit presidents Ajay Shinde and Hemant Sambhus, said, “We will follow the orders of our party chief.”
Dad brings family’s first girl child home in helicopter
Overjoyed with the birth of Zarekar's daughter and in a bid to make people aware of the importance of the girl child, Vishal Zarekar welcomed his wife and newborn girl with a helicopter ride from Bhosari to their Pune district in Khed taluka, hometown Shelgaon. The helicopter covered a distance of 25km in 20 minutes. The girl was born in January and was based at her maternal uncle's house in Bhosari ever since her birth.
Elephants kill 5 people including 3 women in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol
A herd of elephants has killed three villagers, who had gone to collect Mahua in a forest of Jaisingh Nagar in Shahdol district on Wednesday morning, a forest department official said. On Tuesday, a couple was trampled to death by a herd of nine wild elephants in Jaisingh Nagar. Forest guards are tracking the movement of elephants. Now, the herd of elephants has moved towards Semra village.
‘False’: Karnataka cops fact-check home minister’s ‘murdered over Urdu’ remark
The Bengaluru Police on Wednesday issued a 'fact check' on a murder in Karnataka capital Bengaluru after state home minister Araga Jnanendra said that the man, a 22-year-old, was murdered because he didn't know Urdu. In a fact-check posted on its website, the Bengaluru Police posted screengrabs from the TV news channels reporting the home minister's statement that Chandru was killed for 'not speaking Urdu'. The minister eventually withdrew his statement.
