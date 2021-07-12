Yogi Adityanath resumes Janata Darshan as Covid-19 cases dip in the state

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is resuming the daily Janata Darshan programme from Monday to listen to people’s grievances at his official residence in Lucknow. The routine was suspended in May due to the second wave of pandemic and is being resumed now after the Covid situation in the state has come under control, a government official said.

The two hour relaxation in the state-wide night curfew, announced by the CM on Sunday, will also begin from today with curfew timings curtailed from 9pm -7am to 10pm-6am.

CM Yogi said on Sunday that the Covid test positivity rate in the state in the past 24 hours was a mere 0.04% and the recovery rate stood at 98.6%.

“No fresh cases of Covid were found in 29 districts. Forty-five districts reported fresh cases in single digits. Only one district recorded new cases in double digits. Despite all these improvements, aggressive testing must continue,” he said.

The chief minister also said that only 125 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in the state in the past 24 hours taking the number of active cases in the state to 1594.

He noted that 37.1 million doses of Covid vaccine had been administered in Uttar Pradesh so far, including 31.3 million first doses.