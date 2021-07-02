Yogi Adityanath reviews Ayodhya’s development, asks officials to speed up work

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed officials to speed up the development of Ayodhya.

He was chairing a review meeting where officials informed him about a plan to put in place sewage treatment facilities in two phases.

In the first phase, the plan aims to connect 20,000 houses with a 150 km sewer network. The total cost of the development work is ₹280 crore. In the second phase, 191 km sewer lines would be laid for 20,316 houses at a cost of ₹320 crore. The officials also told the chief minister that 3.5 MLD nullah (drain) had been tapped.

Another detailed project report (DPR) of ₹221.66 crore had been submitted for tapping 15 more nullahs, they said. A DPR was also being prepared for supplying piped water to 20,000 houses and this project involved an estimated cost of ₹105 crore, they added.

The officials briefed the chief minister that five out of seven parks had been developed in Ayodhya.

While 80% work on the Rajdwar park was complete, the Ashwinipuram Colony park was 60% complete, they said.

The chief minister was briefed about the progress in the solid waste management work of Ayodhya and 10.05 hectare land had been marked for landfill site.

He also briefed about the development of an integrated traffic management system (ITMS) at a cost of ₹49.74 crore.

The state government has already released ₹12.42 crore for starting the work. The ITMS is expected to be operational in October this year.

The Ayodhya Municipal Corporation is also developing a gaushala (cow shelter) at a cost of ₹8.52 crore.