Yogi Adityanath says companies responsible for delaying projects should be blacklisted
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath says a time limit of six months should be set for preparing DPRs of major projects and completion of projects be ensured in 24 months.
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday expressed his displeasure over the implementation of various development projects and said there was a need to change/simplify their rollout under the engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) mode in Uttar Pradesh.
He also expressed his displeasure over delay in starting work for the Amethi medical college and police lines. The work on these projects should be started soon, he said.
Yogi was reviewing a high-level meeting convened at his residence to consider changes in the EPC mode. He asked for setting up of a working committee headed by the secretary (planning) to make recommendations about changes to be made in the EPC mode. The committee will have representatives of finance, home and public works departments. Companies responsible for delaying projects should be black listed, he said.
The chief minister also asked for forensic audit of shareholders linked to EPC mode projects. He said a time limit of six months should be set for preparing DPRs of major projects and completion of projects be ensured in 24 months.
He said 45 projects were launched under the EPC mode in the state from October 2020 to August 2022. Detailed project reports of 74 projects were worked out and 53 were given administrative and financial clearances, the chief minister said.
He also said the projects should be expedited after finding a solution to the problems.
He said 48 projects of public interest were in progress and 32 of them are underway in a time bound manner. He also said 13 projects were running behind schedule. Projects of public interest would be implemented in a time bound manner and they should be consistently monitored, Yogi Adityanath said.
Yogi also gave directives about implementation of projects for Atal residential schools, sainik schools, government universities and medical colleges. He said these projects would ensure bright future for children and youths. The architecture of new universities and medical colleges coming up should be attractive and reflect India’s culture, he added.
The budget for the projects should not be revised and the DPRs should be worked out in a transparent manner, he added.
83.3% killer crashes in city caused due to speeding: NCRB
In 2021, as many as 96 lives were snuffed out due to road mishaps in the city, a National Crime Records Bureau report has revealed. There was a 43% increase in road fatalities in 2021, which experts attribute to relaxations in Covid curbs. More accidents were seen in winter, with 23 road mishaps reported in December and 20 in January. Figures speak The city witnessed a 43% increase in road fatalities in 2021.
34-year-old found dead in Mohali Phase 1, body kept lying near 82-year-old bedridden father for four days
In a horrific incident, an 82-year-old bedridden man was found living in the same room as the decomposing body of Balwant Singh's 34-year-old son for four days in Phase-1. The body was taken in the mortuary at the Civil Hospital in Phase 6, while Balwant Singh was admitted to the hospital for treatment. A widower, Balwant Singh, had retired from BSNL. He had adopted victim, his sister's on when he was three years old.
Conversion of leasehold to freehold: SC junks Chandigarh’s objections, asks it to do ‘needful’
Ripping apart the Chandigarh administration's objections to allowing conversion of leasehold commercial and industrial properties to freehold, the Supreme Court on Monday directed UT and ministry of home affairs to do the “needful” within three weeks. UT had raised eight objections to its own proposal of allowing conversion, but SC termed all of these as “untenable” and pointed flaws in each of the UT's arguments.
NCRB report 2021: Punjab’s overall crimes dip but those against children up
Punjab saw a dip of 11% in overall crimes in 2021 compared to 2020, but children are not safe as there has been an increase in crimes against them, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau report that was released on Monday. NCRB statistics show a 20% jump in cognisable crimes against children in 2021 compared to the previous year, making them vulnerable.
Chandigarh saw 23% jump in rape cases in 2021: NCRB data
The city witnessed a 23% increase in rape cases in 2021, the National Crime Records Bureau data for 2021 has revealed. In 2021, as many as 74 rape cases were registered in the city against 60 in 2020. However, they were lower than the 112 cases reported 2019, before the pandemic. While 46 victims were minors, 28 were of age. As per NCRB data, in 91.9% cases, the victims knew the assailant.
