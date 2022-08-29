Yogi Adityanath says companies responsible for delaying projects should be blacklisted

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday expressed his displeasure over the implementation of various development projects and said there was a need to change/simplify their rollout under the engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) mode in Uttar Pradesh.

He also expressed his displeasure over delay in starting work for the Amethi medical college and police lines. The work on these projects should be started soon, he said.

Yogi was reviewing a high-level meeting convened at his residence to consider changes in the EPC mode. He asked for setting up of a working committee headed by the secretary (planning) to make recommendations about changes to be made in the EPC mode. The committee will have representatives of finance, home and public works departments. Companies responsible for delaying projects should be black listed, he said.

The chief minister also asked for forensic audit of shareholders linked to EPC mode projects. He said a time limit of six months should be set for preparing DPRs of major projects and completion of projects be ensured in 24 months.

He said 45 projects were launched under the EPC mode in the state from October 2020 to August 2022. Detailed project reports of 74 projects were worked out and 53 were given administrative and financial clearances, the chief minister said.

He also said the projects should be expedited after finding a solution to the problems.

He said 48 projects of public interest were in progress and 32 of them are underway in a time bound manner. He also said 13 projects were running behind schedule. Projects of public interest would be implemented in a time bound manner and they should be consistently monitored, Yogi Adityanath said.

Yogi also gave directives about implementation of projects for Atal residential schools, sainik schools, government universities and medical colleges. He said these projects would ensure bright future for children and youths. The architecture of new universities and medical colleges coming up should be attractive and reflect India’s culture, he added.

The budget for the projects should not be revised and the DPRs should be worked out in a transparent manner, he added.