Yogi asks officials to provide facilities to boost investment in Gorakhpur
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday reviewed several projects in Gorakhpur and said officials should dispose of entrepreneurs’ problems on priority. Yogi asked officials to provide all necessary facilities to investors in order to give a thrust to investment in Gorakhpur district.
The projects that the chief minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed included a polytechnic at Sahjanwa, sainik school on the fertiliser factory campus, an Ayush university, Gorakhpur Link Expressway, development works in the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Area (GIDA) and construction of the Atal Residential School in Sahjanwa area.
After inspection of the Atal Residential School, Yogi Adityanath said the construction should be completed by September.
He directed the chief executive officer of GIDA to redress grievances, adding that officers should be sensitive to problems of entrepreneurs who have set up units or invested in GIDA, he said.
The quality of construction work should be according to the standards set by the government, Yogi said.
Strict action should be taken against those who violate the government’s rules and norms, he added.
Soil work on the Gorakhpur Link expressway should be completed before the onset of the monsoon, he said.
GORAKHPUR BECOMING HUB OF SUPER SPECIALITY MEDICAL FACILITIES: YOGI
Earlier, the chief minister inaugurated Aryavart MRI centre near Ramgarh Tal area. Gorakhpur was becoming a centre of super specialty medical and health facilities, he noted.
Baba Raghav Das Medical College was the only health facility in the district earlier but the BJP government has equipped the medical college with super specialty facilities, besides AIIMS has opened in the district, he said. The private sector is also playing an important role in providing super specialty facilities in the district, Yogi said.
Blistering heatwave to continue in UP, Prayagraj hottest in country
Uttar Pradesh is firmly in the grip of a heatwave, with Prayagraj recording the maximum day temperature of 45.9 degrees Celsius, the highest in the country, on Thursday. It will be a few notches lower at around 40-43 degrees Celsius in most parts of Western Uttar Pradesh. Lucknow recorded the season's hottest day since 2019, with the temperature soaring to 43.8 degrees Celsius on Thursday, 4.6 degrees above normal.
LDA proposal to raze illegal buildings by using explosives turned down
LUCKNOW The state government has turned down the Lucknow Development Authority's proposal for demolishing illegal constructions by controlled explosions using dynamites. The LDA had forwarded a proposal to the state government in this regard but due to security concerns and high cost, it was turned down by the government, stated officials. LDA chief engineer Indu Shekhar Singh stated that companies charge ₹400-500 per sq feet for demolishing a building.
Soon, enjoy meals at ‘Rail Coach Restaurant’ at Prayagraj Junction
The Prayagraj division of North Central Railways is planning to set up a 'Rail Coach Restaurant' at Prayagraj Junction where people can enjoy scrumptious meals sitting inside a refurbished rail wagon. “A decommissioned coach would be leased out to a vendor and a space would also be provided, perhaps towards the avenue number 4 on the Civil Lines side of Prayagraj Junction,” said public relation officer, Prayagraj Division, Amit Singh.
HC seeks reply from nagar nigam on shortage of potable water in areas of Prayagraj
The Allahabad High Court on Thursday directed the Prayagraj Nagar Nigam to file a reply (counter affidavit) indicating the condition of supply of potable water in Civil Lines ward of Prayagraj. Appearing for the petitioner, senior advocate Shailendra said there was acute water shortage in ward number 29 that covers Civil Lines area of the city. Further, the water which is being supplied in the aforesaid area was unhygienic.
At 1,490, Delhi continues to log over 1,000 new Covid cases; sees 2 deaths
With yet another spike in single-day caseload, Delhi's active Covid-19 tally has shot up to 5,250. On Wednesday, the active case count was recorded at 4,832. Fresh recoveries, meanwhile, maintained its upward swing with as many as 1,070 patients recuperating from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. On Wednesday, fresh recoveries stood at 1,042.
