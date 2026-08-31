Yogi calls for dialogue with youth, hits out at Opposition

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday called for a dialogue with the youth and interaction with welfare scheme beneficiaries, hit out at the Samajwadi Party for ‘shedding tears for the mafia’ and exhorted party workers to turn the month-long ‘Seva Se Sankalp Abhiyan’ into an outreach initiative to take success stories scripted by central and state government schemes to every person and highlight infrastructure development. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and other BJP leaders at the party’s workshop in Lucknow on Monday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

Addressing a state-level workshop of the Seva Se Sankalp Abhiyan at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan here, Adityanath said, “Today, many discourses about Gen Z and Gen Alpha are going on through social media. Workers should go among the youth with facts and tell them about the situation of the country before 2014 and UP before 2017 and how it has changed today.”

“Before 2017, about 1.20 crore (12 million) children studied in Basic Education Parishad schools in UP; today, that number is about 1.60 crore (16 million). Earlier many schools were dilapidated and lacked teachers. The BJP government brought a massive change in 1.36 lakh schools through Operation Kayakalp. Children were given uniforms, bags, books, shoes-socks, and sweaters. This is a big success story,” he said.

From September 17 to October 17, BJP workers across Uttar Pradesh will knock on doors, organise social programmes and showcase the Centre’s achievements as the party begins preparing for the 2027 Assembly elections. This outreach plan is dedicated to 25 years of Narendra Modi’s public life, first as the chief minister of Gujarat and then as prime minister.

At every Shakti Kendra, every booth, there are dozens of stories of families becoming self-reliant through schemes, youth getting jobs, people benefiting from better education and health, Adityanath said.

Taking a jibe at SP leaders, he said, “In UP, the mafia have been grounded to dust, but these people recite Fateha for the mafia. They shed tears for them. They never shed tears for poor children dying of encephalitis, for Dalit children; never shed tears on the breach of security of a daughter.”

He also accused the SP of making a person who was not worthy of the post the UP Public Service Commission chairman.

“What anarchy was created then, 56 of 86 posts were filled with people of a particular caste. Every job was bargained, money taken for every post and finally, the court used to stay it,” he said.

In contrast, the chief minister said the recruitment process was made transparent under the BJP government.

“So far, about 9.30 lakh youth have been given government jobs. In the next six months, the process to give appointment letters to about one lakh more youth is being taken forward,” he added.

Before 2017, there were about 120 startups in UP but today, the number is about 24,000, he said. Closed industries have restarted and new industries are being set up, he added.

Recalling encephalitis in eastern UP, the chief minister said the disease used to claim the lives of a large number of children in Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Deoria, Maharajganj, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, and Siddharthnagar.

“The SP formed the government four times, but not once did its CM go there to see the condition of the children,” he said.

Asking party workers to present infrastructure development as a success story, he said earlier it took seven-eight hours to reach Lucknow from Gorakhpur by road, but today the distance is covered in about 3.5 hours.

The Ganga Expressway, Purvanchal, Bundelkhand, Delhi-Meerut Expressways and Rapid Rail gave new pace to connectivity, he said. Before 2017, only two airports were operational; today, 17 domestic and five international airports are operational in the state, he said.

Laying stress on direct interaction with beneficiaries of welfare schemes, he said a beneficiary in Ayodhya built a house with ₹2.5 lakh from PM Awas Yojana and bought an e-rickshaw with ₹1 lakh of his savings.

Driving an e-rickshaw, he started earning about ₹1,000 daily, creating a second source of income.

“This is the real success story,” the chief minister said.

After getting a house under CM Awas Yojana in Sonbhadra, a woman planned to buy a buffalo with her savings and start a milk business, he said.

During the campaign, social security measures related to shiksha mitras, instructors and teachers, the hike in the honorarium of anganwadi and ASHA workers and other facilities should also be made part of Jan Samvad.

Prominent among those present at the workshop were BJP national general secretary Smriti Irani, the party’s state president and Union minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak and state general secretary (organisation) Dharmpal Singh.

State office bearers, Morcha presidents, regional presidents, district presidents and campaign conveners also attended the workshop. State general secretary Rajesh Chaudhary conducted the proceedings.

TAKE PM’S MESSAGE OF SERVICE TO EVERY BOOTH, HOUSE: SMRITI IRANI

Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary Smriti Irani expressed confidence that the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan will not only be successful but will create new history organisationally.

She called upon workers to take the message of PM Modi’s 25 years of service, dedication and nation-building to every booth and every house and make the resolve of a developed and self-reliant India a mass campaign of Jan Bhagidari.

She called upon booth committees and Panna Pramukhs to take the campaign to every household.

She gave detailed information about 13 types of programmes under the campaign.