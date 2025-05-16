Yogi calls for transparency in working of gram panchayats

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the Uttar Pradesh government is giving priority to the concept of smart villages and called for transparency in the working of gram panchayats. He made the remarks during a review meeting of the panchayati raj department. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath during a review meeting of the panchayati raj department. (Sourced)

He highlighted the vast improvement in the ease of rural living brought about by initiatives like gram sachivalayas, common service centres, the public distribution system, Utsav Bhavans, public address systems, CCTV cameras, and solar street lights.

“The concept of gram sachivalaya has been accepted as a model by the Niti Aayog. All the panchayat bhavans of the state are functioning as gram sachivalayas,” he stated.

Adityanath predicted that the self-reliance of gram panchayats would form the basis of the state’s sustainable development.

It is necessary to make the administrative system at the village level strong, transparent and technically capable, he said, adding that the government is working in mission mode in this direction.

Gram sachivalaya has been established in 57,695 gram panchayats of the state, he said, adding it is a revolutionary initiative towards realising the concept of democracy at the grass roots.

Funds for panchayat gateway portal should be paid through computers installed in these secretariats to ensure transparency and accountability in the working, he said.

The chief minister appreciated digital initiatives like the state-level call center, online attendance system, establishment of 10-seater call centre, geofencing of gram sachivalaya and internet calling.

He directed officials to ensure active participation of gram panchayats in the maintenance of Amrit Sarovars, tree plantation and organization of public programmes. The panchayati raj department, revenue department and fisheries department should work in coordinated manner, he said.

Rainwater harvesting should be mandatory in gram sachivalaya, anganwadi centers and primary schools, he added.

Noting that out of 96,171 revenue villages in the state, 90,891 villages have been declared ODF Plus (open defecation free plus), he said the remaining villages should be brought under the category. There should be a complete ban on single-use plastic in rural areas and timely construction of plastic management units, he said.

The Uttar Pradesh Matribhoomi Yojana is providing an opportunity to the people to connect with their roots, he said, adding that people are participating in development of the state by spending money. Funeral sites should be built at a suitable place in the rural areas, the chief minister said.