Yogi flags off Modi vans to seek suggestions for ‘Sankalp patra’

LUCKNOW: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday reiterated BJP’s focus on ‘Mission 80 in UP’ in 2024 Lok Sabha polls while flagging off the ‘Viksit Bharat Modi Guarantee’ vans from the state BJP office in Lucknow on Wednesday. CM Yogi Adityanath launched Modi guarantee vans for BJP’s ‘sankalp patra’ for 2024 Lok Sabha polls (HT Photo)

160 vans – two in each of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies – will market the achievements of the double engine BJP governments while collecting suggestions from the masses for the party’s ‘sankalp patra’ for upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The party also launched a missed call campaign and as part of which the cadres will let masses to give a missed call on 9090902024 for eliciting their proposals for the ‘sankalp patra.’

Speaking on the occasion, Yogi said, “Real democracy is one where people have a say in governance and that is why we accord such great importance to views of the masses that we refer to their suggestions that the party puts together ahead of elections as our ‘sankalp patra’ (commitment) and not ‘ghoshna patra’ (manifesto),” he said.

“We are here to serve the masses and people’s suggestions help us form a plan for the next five years. So, today we are launching the exercise to elicit people’s views,” Adityanath said.

UP BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhari said that BJP takes people’s suggestions seriously and that is why the campaign to elicit people’s support is taken so seriously. Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was also present at the event.