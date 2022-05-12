Yogi government makes national anthem before classes mandatory in UP madrasas
Singing the national anthem has been made mandatory in madrasas of Uttar Pradesh, the state Madrasa Education Board said in an order. The order will be applicable in all recognised, aided and non-aided madrassas.
SN Pandey, registrar of the Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Board, issued an order in this regard to all the district minority welfare officers on May 9. In the order, Pandey said in accordance with the decision taken in the board meeting on March 24, the national anthem has been made mandatory at the time of prayer in all madrasas from the new academic session. Pandey said during the month of Ramzan, a holiday was declared in madrasas from March 30 to May 11 and regular classes started from May 12. Therefore, the order came into effect on Thursday.
The national anthem will be played before the class starts in the morning, according to the decision taken in the board meeting on March 24.
District minority welfare officers will have to monitor regularly to ensure compliance with the order. Diwan Saheb Zaman Khan, general secretary of the Teachers' Union Madaris Arabia, said till now in madrasas, usually Hamd (praises to Allah) and Salam (greetings of Muhammad) were read before the start of classes. In some places, the national anthem was also sung but it was not compulsory. But now, it has been made mandatory.
The state's minority welfare minister Dharampal Singh had last month emphasized teaching nationalism in madrassas. Departmental MoS Danish Azad Ansari had also said the government wanted the students of the madrasa to be imbued with the spirit of patriotism. At present, there are a total of 16,461 madrassas in Uttar Pradesh, out of which 560 receive grants from the government.
Communal tension in Hanuamangarh’s Nohar; 32 arrested
Communal tension erupted in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district after a clash between two groups on Wednesday led to injuries to a local Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Satveer Saran and some others, police said. It comes at a time the situation tensed in another Rajasthan district, Bhilwara after the murder of a 20-year-old on Wednesday over a personal dispute. The Bhilwara police have arrested the three prime accused involved in the case.
Elections to four Rajya Sabha seats from Haryana, Punjab on June 10
The Election Commission on Thursday announced June 10 as the poll date for filling two Rajya Sabha seats from Haryana and two from Punjab. Check list of retiring members Two of the five Upper House seats from Haryana will fall vacant on August 1 with media baron Subhash Chandra, who was elected with the BJP's support, and Delhi-based BJP leader Dushyant Gautam completing their terms.
Manipur-Mizoram highway cut off after torrential rains wash away diversion roads
Two highways in Manipur's Churachandpur district that connect Mizoram and other interior sub-divisions of the state have been cut off after the torrential rain washed away the newly constructed road diversions on National Highways 102B (Guite Road) and National Highway 2 (Tipaimukh Road), people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
Mumbai to get single planning authority headed by mayor: Aaditya Thackeray
The Maharashtra government is holding deliberations to set up a single planning authority headed by an 'empowered' mayor for Mumbai, state tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray said on Thursday. Thackeray was speaking at an International Conference on Climate Crisis 2.0 - Mobilising Finance for Coastal Cities, jointly organised by Mumbai First, Government of Maharashtra, European Union and the Consulate of Netherlands at a Mumbai hotel.
BJP committed to give representation to OBCs: CM Bommai on BBMP polls
After a stir caused by the Supreme Court's order on Tuesday that all states and union territories must conduct their respective local body elections in two weeks' time, the Karnataka state government also woke up and pledged to abide by the ruling. Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah then chipped in and urged Bommai to formulate political reservation for OBCs on the basis of the Socio-Educational and Economic Survey done in the state.
