Yogi on hijab controversy: India will be run by Constitution, not Shariat
Yogi on hijab controversy: India will be run by Constitution, not Shariat

Any attempt to run these institutions by Shariat was neither in the interest of the (Muslim) community nor the country, Yogi Adityanath said
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (FILE PHOTO)
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (FILE PHOTO)
Published on Feb 12, 2022 09:26 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Joining the debate on the hijab controversy, Uttar PRadesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said the Constitution of India, and not the law of Shariat, would form the basis for running the country or any institution.

“India will be run by the Constitution of India and not by Shariat. Some people are trying to raise the issue unnecessarily,” Yogi Adityanath said to TV news channels during a road show in Bareilly on late Friday evening when he was asked to comment on the hijab controversy.

There was always a dress code for educational institutions and the educational institutions had the right to prescribe a dress code, Yogi said.

Any attempt to run these institutions by Shariat was neither in the interest of the (Muslim) community nor the country, Yogi Adityanath said.

“We will have to see that the provisions of the Constitution are enforced to run the country,” said Yogi Adityanath.

Later, on Saturday, he was in Uttarakhand where Yogi campaigned for BJP candidates.

Saturday, February 12, 2022
