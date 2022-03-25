Yogi’s oath-taking: UP Board examinees advised to leave home early

In the wake of ongoing UP Board exams of high school (class 10) and intermediate (class 12) students, the Lucknow Police have advised them to leave for their exam centres early on Friday as major traffic diversions would remain in effect in the city due to visits of several VVIPs for oath-taking ceremony of the Yogi Adityanath government to be held at Ekana International Stadium, said a press statement issued by Lucknow Police Commissionerate on Thursday.

The Lucknow Police, however, have set up a traffic control room to assist the Board exam students in case they get stuck anywhere in traffic chaos or unable to reach their exam centres due to diversions. The traffic control room numbers are 94544005155, 6389304141, and 6389304242.

“Students and general public are appealed to avoid routes heading towards Ekana International Stadium as there will be a major chaos of buses and private vehicles. The traffic chaos is expected on other routes too as heavy vehicles will be diverted to different routes from all highways. So, everybody is requested to plan their travel time accordingly,” said a senior police official.

“All loaded vehicles, commercial vehicles, trucks and goods carriers will not be allowed to enter the limits of Lucknow between 6am to 10pm. These vehicles would be either stopped or diverted to alternate routes from Lucknow’s adjoining districts like Unnao, Barabanki, Hardoi, Rae Bareli and Sitapur,” the official added.

Sharing further details, Lucknow commissioner of police (CP) DK Thakur said no movement of heavy vehicles will be allowed on Shaheed Path during the effective period. He said the movement of small vehicles will be allowed over the Shaheed Path but it would not be allowed to drop near the stadium. The movement of small vehicles will be stopped during the VVIP movement, he added.

Exams slated for Friday

Lucknow High school students of UP Board will take Pali, Arabic and Persian language examination while those of intermediate will appear in vocal music and choreography papers in the morning shift (8:00am to 11:15am) on Friday. In the second shift from 2:00pm to 5:15pm, high school students will appear in vocal music exam while intermediate students will be writing general basic subject (for vocational category), agriculture (agronomy) paper 1 and agriculture (agronomy) paper 6.