Lucknow’s air quality ‘very poor’

Oct 20, 2019 23:35 IST

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Lucknow was recorded in the ‘very poor’ category on Sunday, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

Talkatora recorded an AQI of 330, Lalbagh 323, Gomti Nagar 293 and Indira Nagar 209. AQI beyond 300 is termed as ‘very poor’ and is injurious to health.

“The drop in AQI was caused due to stillness in the air, which is a result of dip in temperature and lack of air movement. In these conditions, the air is polluted further by burning of fossil fuels,” said Devesh Singh, senior meteorologist.

Oct 20, 2019 23:35 IST