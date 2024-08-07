 Lucknow's iconic Lalit Kala Akademi turns 70; artists rejoice - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Aug 07, 2024
Lucknow's iconic Lalit Kala Akademi turns 70; artists rejoice

ByS Farah Rizvi
Aug 07, 2024 02:54 PM IST

As Lucknow's Lalit Kala Akademi turned 70, the milestone was celebrated with an art exhibition featuring works by several esteemed artists.

 

Lalit Kala Akademi, a prominent seat of Lucknow's art and culture since 1954, recently achieved a milestone of 70 years. To mark the milestone year, an art exhibition was held at its regional centre in Aliganj, where paintings by 20 artists were on display.

Devendra Kumar Tripathi, director, Lalit Kala Akademi, said, "The artwork on display was from our permanent collection that was created by some of the prominent artists from the state. We wanted the budding painters and art patrons of the city to revisit yesteryear artwork.”

Noted artists Umesh Kumar Saxena and Mohd Shakil interacted with the attendees and spoke about the evolving art culture of the city. 

National Award-winning mural painter Shakil asked the youngsters to strive towards keeping the art and culture of Lucknow alive and reach newer heights.

Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News

