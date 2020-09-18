Ludhiana: 11 attempt Rs 35-lakh extortion by threatening man with guns

cities

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 22:04 IST

A railway employee and his friend had a narrow escape after they were intercepted by gun-wielding men demanding Rs 35 lakh from him near Jain Temple in Dugri on Thursday night.

The victim, Amit Arora, 35, of Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, identified the accused as Amrik Singh, alias Vicky Marado, Jaswinder Dhillon and Tony Tattoo Wala. Their eight accomplices remain unidentified.

Arora told the police that he and his friend, Vishal Kumar, were headed somewhere in his SUV. As they reached near Jain Temple in Dugri, 11 men waylaid them.

Amrik assaulted them with a cricket bat, while Vicky and the other men pointed guns at them. Demanding Rs 35 lakh, the attackers threatened to kill him and his family if he did not pay up.

However, thinking on his feet, he quickly reversed his SUV and sped away from the spot. He drove straight to the Dugri police station and filed a complaint

Arora alleged that Amrik and his men had been demanding money and threatening him for several days.

ASI Rajandeep Singh said on Arora’s complaint, they had lodged an FIR under Sections 323, 341, 506, 511, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. A hunt is on for the accused.