Ludhiana: 6,120 aspirants to appear in UPSC civil services prelims

cities

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 21:55 IST

Over 6,120 candidates from Ludhiana will appear in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services preliminary exam across 17 centres in the district on Sunday.

The exam centre at Government College for Girls has been reserved for physically challenged aspirants. It will accommodate 16 candidates on the day of exam.

The test will be conducted in two sessions — from 9.30am to 11.30am and 2.30pm to 4.30pm. Jammers have been installed in the examination centres to check the use of unfair means.

Keeping the Covid pandemic in view, the exam centre authorities have sanitised their respective premises. Masks and sanitisers will provided to the candidates and social distancing will be at the entrance and within the examination halls of the centres.

Joint municipal commissioner Kulpreet Singh said, “Candidates have been advised to reach the centre well in advance and no one will be allowed to enter after 9.40am.”

To ensure social distancing and adherence to Covid protocols, 10 police personnel will be deployed at each of the 17 centres in Ludhiana. They will make sure that no electronic gadgets are taken inside the centres. For the conduct of the exam across these centres, 510 invigilators have been appointed in the district.

There are two centres each in Satish Chander Dhawan Government College, Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College and Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women. Government College for Girls, Khalsa College for Women, Nankana Sahib Public School, BCM College of Education, RS Model Senior Secondary School, DCM Presidency School, SDP College for Women, Arya College for Boys, Ramgarhia Girls College, MGM Public School and DAV Public School, all have once centre each.

The UPSC conducts the nationwide exam for recruitment to various civil services of the government of India every year. The candidates will have to appear in two papers of objective type, carrying a maximum of 400 marks.