Home / Cities / Ludhiana financier booked for raping Punjabi singer

Ludhiana financier booked for raping Punjabi singer

A singer, Raju Mann, known to the victim, has been arrested for conspiring with and helping the accused in the crime

cities Updated: Aug 13, 2020 23:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The crime took place on August 7. according to the complainant
The crime took place on August 7. according to the complainant(AP File)
         

Ludhiana A financier, Roshan Pala, has been booked for raping a Punjabi singer on August 7. A singer, Raju Mann, known to the victim, has been arrested for conspiring with and helping the accused in the crime. Pala is absconding, police said, adding that the complaint was lodged with them on Thursday. The crime took place at the financier’s office in Ghumar Mandi, the complainant has said.

In her complaint, the victim has said that Mann had introduced her to Pala, with the promise that he would finance her videos. They had also performed at the birthday party of Pala a few days ago.

Mann took her to Pala’s office, but left after making an excuse. Pala the raped her, threatening her into keep mum.

Division number 8 SHO inspector Jarnail Singh said a case has been registered under Section 376 (rape) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC. A hunt is on for Pala.

