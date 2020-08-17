Ludhiana: Four held in snatching cases, 32 phones recovered

cities

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 21:56 IST

Basti Jodhewal police have arrested four persons in snatching cases registered against them and recovered 32 mobile phones and a scooter from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Gaurav of Shimla Colony of Kailash Nagar, Nirmal Singh of Puneet Nagar, Kulbir Singh of New Kuldeep Nagar, and Narayan Pandey of Amrit Vihar.

ASI Harmesh Lal said that on Sunday, the accused snatched a mobile phone from Sushil Kumar, 19, at Kailash Nagar road.

In his complaint, Sushil said that he was crossing from Subhash Nagar when the accused brandished a sharp-edged weapon on his neck and snatched his mobile phone. He jotted down the registration number of the vehicle and informed the police.

A case under sections 379B (snatching and use of force) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused at Basti Jodhewal police station. Later, the police arrested the accused and recovered 32 mobile phones from their possession.

The ASI added that the accused confessed their involvement in several incidents of snatchings.