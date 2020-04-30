Ludhiana industrialists urge Punjab govt to allow operations in mix land use area

cities

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 22:48 IST

With the state government announcing relaxations for industries situated in rural area, industrial estates and focal points; members of Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation (FICO) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have demanded that the industrialists should be allowed to operate the units situated in mix land use areas.

The industry representatives said that most of these units are situated inside the houses and the large-scaled industries depend on these micro and small units. “The owners of these units work as vendors for the large-scaled industries. The small industries in the mix land use areas are paid to modify the products sent to them,” they said.

FICO president Gurmeet Kular said, “The government should permit operations in mix land use areas from May 3. Thousands of units are situated there, ranging in size from 50sq yards to 100sq yards. Only a few labourers work in these units, so it is will be easy to follow the social distancing norms. Also, the large-scaled industries cannot survive till the small and micro units don’t start their operations.”

BJP district vice-president Rajnish Dhiman said, “These industries should be allowed to operate from 7am to 11am, as they are reeling under losses. Almost 50% of Ludhiana’s industries are situated in mix land use areas and by allowing them to operate, the economy can be brought back on track. Further, the government should also look into the problems being faced by the industry due to shortage of labour.”

Earlier, the members of Janta Nagar Small Scale Manufacturers Association (JNSSMA) had also raised the demand and its president Jaswinder Thukral had submitted a memorandum with deputy commissioner Pradeep Agrawal and cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu.

FICO DEMANDS RELEASE OF PENDING VAT AND SGST REFUNDS

Demanding the release of pending value added tax (VAT) and state goods and service tax (SGST) refunds, FICO members conducted a meeting on Thursday with Punjab excise and taxation commissioner Vivek Pratap Singh and additional excise and taxation commissioner Ravneet Singh Khurana through a video conference.

They demanded that the state government should waive the penalty/surcharge on the delayed payment of GST instalment which was deferred till June, 2020.

The industry is demanding its own money and no extra subsidy, but the government has failed to release the pending refunds.

Kular said, “The state government failed to release the VAT refunds, which have been pending even before the GST regime, which was introduced in 2017. Further, the SGST returns of hundreds of crores are also pending due to which the industry is facing shortage of working capital. The industry is reeling under losses and imposition of interest on bank loans has further worsened the crises.”