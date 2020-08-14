e-paper
Ludhiana man booked for abducting 19-year-old on pretext of trip to Rajasthan, raping her for two months

Ludhiana man booked for abducting 19-year-old on pretext of trip to Rajasthan, raping her for two months

The victim managed to locate a mobile phone and inform her parents about the incident after which she was rescued.

cities Updated: Aug 14, 2020 00:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

A resident of Preet Vihar was booked for abducting and raping a 19-year-old girl for two months, the police said on Thursday.

The accused was identified as Habib-Ur-Rehman Ali. He had abducted the woman and taken her to Jaipur, Rajasthan, on the pretext of a trip, where he raped her at a rented accommodation.

The victim, however, managed to locate a mobile phone and inform her parents about the incident after which she was rescued.

In her complaint, the victim said that she had wanted to go on a trip and was lured by the accused who lived near her house. They went to Madina Colony of Jaipur on June 8, where the accused had already arranged for a rented accommodation.

The victim said that the accused raped her for two months and did not allow her to go out. On August 7, she borrowed a mobile phone from a local and informed her parents. Her family members rescued her on August 8 and brought her back to Ludhiana.

Assistant inspector (AI) Kamaljit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code had been lodged against the accused and the case had been sent to Ramganj police station of Jaipur for further action.

