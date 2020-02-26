e-paper
Ludhiana man tries to throw tobacco packet into jail, nabbed

As many as 138 packets of tobacco were also recovered from his possession

cities Updated: Feb 26, 2020 22:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The staff of Ludhiana central jail have arrested a miscreant who was trying to throw packets of tobacco inside the premises. As many as 138 packets of tobacco were also recovered from his possession, police said.

The accused was identified as Angrej Singh, 30, of Gobind Nagar, Mundian Kalan.

Assistant sub-inspector Gurdial Singh said Angrej had brought the packets of tobacco for an undertrial, Pawan Kumar. A case under Section 52A (1), 42 and 45 of the Prison Act was registered against him and Kumar, on the basis of a complaint lodged by Harbans Singh, assistant superintendent of the jail.

The ASI said an investigation is underway by the jail officer. Meanwhile, Angrej was released on bail.

