e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ludhiana MC chief reviews status of solid waste management projects

Ludhiana MC chief reviews status of solid waste management projects

The NGT monitoring committee has set certain deadlines for the MC to complete projects

cities Updated: Sep 18, 2020 22:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

With the monitoring committee of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) pulling up the civic body officials over improper solid waste management in the city, MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal on Friday conducted a review meeting to check the status of different projects being taken up to deal with solid waste generated in the city.

As per information, the NGT monitoring committee has set certain deadlines for the MC like November 30 has been set for completing a door-to-door collection of garbage and segregation of waste at source. Also, the civic body has been told to establish compost pits in over 800 parks in the city by the end of November.

Sabharwal said, “Regular meetings are being conducted to monitor the status of different projects and focus is being given to segregation of waste at source. Also, the officials have been directed to issue challans against the use and trade of plastic bags. Awareness drives are being conducted to encourage residents for handing over segregated waste to garbage collectors. Challans would also be issued in the coming time.”

Earlier in August, the NGT had directed the MC to submit ₹15 lakh as a bank guarantee in favour of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) over its failure in taking up proper solid waste management in the city.

top news
India talking to Russia for early vaccine, says health ministry
India talking to Russia for early vaccine, says health ministry
Election officials in Bihar told to fact check, call out fake news
Election officials in Bihar told to fact check, call out fake news
Top govt panel reviews Ladakh situation ahead of military talks
Top govt panel reviews Ladakh situation ahead of military talks
‘Members rarely met’: Smriti Irani on Centre scrapping Handloom Board
‘Members rarely met’: Smriti Irani on Centre scrapping Handloom Board
India, Japan looking at working together in Bangladesh and Myanmar: Jaishankar
India, Japan looking at working together in Bangladesh and Myanmar: Jaishankar
ED attaches three hotels worth Rs 100 crore in PMC Bank fraud
ED attaches three hotels worth Rs 100 crore in PMC Bank fraud
Intel agencies to probe new Turkish NGO outreach in Kashmir: Official
Intel agencies to probe new Turkish NGO outreach in Kashmir: Official
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Kangana RanautParliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila MatondkarHappy birthday Shabana Azmi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In