Ludhiana MC establishes model vending zone near Old Sabzi Mandi

cities

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 22:29 IST

Amid row over the municipal corporation’s anti-encroachment drive in several parts of the city, the civic body established a model vending zone site at old Sabzi Mandi chowk near Daresi on Wednesday.

Apart from allotting space for vends at specific spots on roadsides, dustbins have also been placed near the vends and outside the shops.

The vendors have been demanding establishing of vending zones in the city and had also taken up the matter with mayor Balkar Sandhu on Tuesday. The vendors rued that the MC had announced 100 proposed vending zone sites, but those sites had been encroached upon by residents who are now parking their vehicles at the site.

Earlier, the local bodies department had notified 45 vending zones in the city and this site was also included in that list. The notification for 150 more vending/non-vending sites is awaited.

MC secretary Jasdev Sekhon said the idea was shared by senior officials of local bodies department and the MC commissioner asked the MC officials to set up a model vending zone like the one established in Indore.

“One such vending zone has been established at Old Sabzi Mandi site and similar vending zones would also be established at other sites in the city,” said Sekhon.