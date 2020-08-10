e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 10, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ludhiana reports 280 new Covid-19 cases, 10 deaths in 24 hours

Ludhiana reports 280 new Covid-19 cases, 10 deaths in 24 hours

The number of Covid-19 cases reported in the district so far is 5,312 and the death toll 178

cities Updated: Aug 10, 2020 22:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

A total of 280 new Covid-19 cases and 10 deaths were reported in Ludhiana district on Monday.

The number of Covid-19 cases reported in the district so far is 5,312 and the death toll 178.

The fatalities include a 59-year-old woman of Jassiyan road; a 54-year-old woman of Lalheri road, Khanna; a 52-year-old woman of Basant Avenue; a 90-year-old man from Kaler Nagar; a 27-year-old man from Harcharan Nagar; a 48-year-old man from Chandan Nagar; a 52-year-old woman from Malakpur; a 70-year-old man from Malakpur and a 45-year-old woman from Guru Nanak Nagar, Khanna. An 80-year-old woman from Moga also succumbed to the disease at Ludhiana Civil Hospital.

Those tested positive include 14 police personnel, 10 healthcare workers, six pregnant women and a domestic traveller. An MC house tax inspector, deputed at Zone D office has also tested positive.

As per the reports issued by the district health department, 3,432 patients have recovered.

Ludhiana civil Surgeon, Dr Rajesh Bagga said, “In total 5,312 positive cases have been reported in Ludhiana till Monday, of which 178 have succumbed to the virus. And 827 samples have been sent for testing on Monday.”

While 28 cases were reported from other districts/states.

4 new micro-containment zones established

There are 20 micro-containment zones in the district. Four new zones have been established on Monday including Dhandari Kalan opposite J seven resort; Salempura village Hambran road; Sham Singh Nagar road, Civil Lines, Ludhiana; Heavenly Palace, Doraha; Bhumdi village (Manupur). The micro containment zone of Mundiyan Kalan has been excluded from the list.

top news
Boost for CM Ashok Gehlot as Sachin Pilot mutiny all but over
Boost for CM Ashok Gehlot as Sachin Pilot mutiny all but over
Former President Pranab Mukherjee undergoes successful brain surgery, on ventilator support
Former President Pranab Mukherjee undergoes successful brain surgery, on ventilator support
After bruising battle with Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot calls for restraint and humility
After bruising battle with Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot calls for restraint and humility
Sachin Pilot falls in line after Rahul meet, settles for 3-member panel to hear his side
Sachin Pilot falls in line after Rahul meet, settles for 3-member panel to hear his side
Submarine optical fibre cable will transform lives in Andaman and Nicobar: PM Modi
Submarine optical fibre cable will transform lives in Andaman and Nicobar: PM Modi
Rajnath Singh outlines initiatives for self-reliance in defence
Rajnath Singh outlines initiatives for self-reliance in defence
Covid-19 patient attempts to end life twice in hospital in Gwalior
Covid-19 patient attempts to end life twice in hospital in Gwalior
Covid update: Pranab Mukherjee infected; WHO on virus; Yediyurappa recovers
Covid update: Pranab Mukherjee infected; WHO on virus; Yediyurappa recovers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 CasesPM Modisubmarine OFC launchKamya PunjabiSadak 2 first lookKarnataka SSLC Result 2020Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In