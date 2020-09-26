e-paper
Home / Cities / Ludhiana: Scribe asks protestors to make way for female police constable, gets beaten

Ludhiana: Scribe asks protestors to make way for female police constable, gets beaten

The incident took place when the accused were staging a protest against the farm ordinances

cities Updated: Sep 26, 2020 19:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

The police, on Friday night, booked four persons for allegedly thrashing a scribe on his asking them to make way for a female police constable during a protest staged by them against the farm ordinances.

The accused have been identified as Jassi of Bhamma Kalan, Sunny of Bhamma Khurd, Sony of Punia village, and Lovely of Khokhran village.

Complainant Nirmal Singh, who is a scribe with a web channel, stated that he was covering the farmers’ protest near Hadiyan Malwa village. He stated that when the protesters were winding up in the evening, a female police constable, trying to cross the area, requested him to help her find her way to Machhiwara.

Singh alleged that when he requested the protestors to make way for her, they started abusing him and thrashed him before fleeing.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Harmesh Lal, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR, under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341(punishment for wrongful restraint), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), had been lodged against the accused at the Koom Kalan police station. A hunt is on to arrest the accused.

