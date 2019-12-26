Machine operator killed after wall collapses on it

cities

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 22:15 IST

Gurugram A man, suspected to be in his early 20s, died after a wall fell on an earthmoving machine in which he was sitting while working at a construction site on Golf Course Road near Ghasola village on Thursday evening, the police said.

It took around six hours for the police to recover the man’s body from under the debris.

According to the police, Ravi, the deceased, was a native of Uttar Pradesh and was working at the construction site for the last few months.

The incident took place around 3.45pm on Thursday when the man was breaking an old wall at the construction site with the help of the earthmoving machine.

Gopal, a security guard stationed at the construction site, said, “Ravi had been working here for some time. In the afternoon, we heard a loud noise and then rushed to the spot, where we saw that a wall had fallen on the earthmoving machine. We immediately called the police.”

He added that several police officials arrived at the spot and demolition machines were roped in to rescue Ravi.

Pavitra Kumar, sub-inspector (SI), Sector 50 police station, said, “The man who was sitting in the earthmoving machine died after the wall fell on him. His body was recovered around 10pm. Several police officials were present at the spot.”

He added that no other person at the construction site was affected. The police were yet to file a case regarding the incident at the time of filing this report.