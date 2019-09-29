Madipur snatching: Two arrested from West Delhi

cities

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 20:17 IST

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested two of the three men who attempted to snatch a woman’s bag near Madipur Metro station on Friday. According to the police, as the two men, who were on a motorcycle, tried to flee with the woman’s bag she resisted and fell on the road ,sustaining injuries to her shoulder. The arrested men have multiple cases of snatching, robbery and theft registered against them, the police said. A pistol was also recovered from the two.

According to the police, around 4:30am on Friday, Urmila Bhambri, a resident of Paschimpuri in west Delhi reported that she was standing near Madipur Metro station on Rohtak Road, waiting for public transport when three men approached her on a motorcycle and attempted to snatch her bag.

“As Bhambri resisted, she fell on the road and suffered bruises on her shoulder. The men sped away without the woman’s bag. She then informed her family and also called the police,” said Deepak Purohit, deputy commissioner of police (west).

Purohit said they set up pickets early morning to stay vigilant to bikers. “On Sunday morning around the same time, three of our men at a picket near Madipur Metro Station spotted two men on a motorcycle. They were asked to stop, but turned the two-wheeler away in order to escape. Our staff chased and overpowered both of them. A quick frisking led to recovery of a pistol from them. The bike they were using had also been stolen,” the DCP said.

The two were identified as Rahman, 22, from Raghuvir Nagar and Ravi, 22, from Madipur.

“They told the police that Ravi was recently released on bail around 15-20 days ago, after which he stole the bike to use it for snatching and robberies. They said they target people early in the morning as roads are relatively clear, which helps them escape easily. Apart from their involvement in the snatching attempt at Madipur Metro station, the two men also confessed to their involvement in several other snatching and thefts,” Purohit said.

“Efforts to nab their third aide are underway,” he said.

