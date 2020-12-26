e-paper
Home / Cities / Maharashtra gives time till Jan 15 for UG medical admissions

Maharashtra gives time till Jan 15 for UG medical admissions

Candidates registered for state quota seats by paying Rs1,000 and now wish to take admission through institutional quota (15%) seats in the institutional level round can avail it by paying Rs5,000

cities Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 01:12 IST
Shreya Bhandary
Shreya Bhandary
The earlier deadline for the admissions was December 31.
The earlier deadline for the admissions was December 31.(HT FILE)
         

Following a circular by the National Medical Commission (NMC) extending admissions to undergraduate (UG) medical and dental seats across the country, the state common entrance test (CET) cell released a notification on Friday stating that MBBS and BDS admissions has to end by January 15, 2021.

The earlier deadline for the admissions was December 31.

“As per the notification by NMC dated December 24, candidates registered for state quota seats by paying ₹1,000 and now wish to take admission through institutional quota (15%) seats in the institutional level round can avail it by paying ₹5,000,” stated the circular released by CET cell on Friday.

It further stated that students can complete this process by December 31, 11.59pm.

Admissions to most of the professional UG courses were delayed this year owing to the Covid-19 outbreak. While medical admissions are ending soon, admissions to other courses, including engineering, pharmacy, architecture, management and law, are yet to kick-off in the state.

The CET circular further stated that a separate circular with information on the second mop-up round for institutional quota will be released soon by the authorities.

“Revised prescribed last date to cancel admissions for candidates will be declared soon,” stated the circular.

