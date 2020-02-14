Major administrativereshuffle after RK Tiwari made chief secretary

cities

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 22:45 IST

LUCKNOW The state government on Friday transferred or gave additional charge to 17 senior IAS officers after appointing Rajendra Kumar Tiwari as chief secretary.

An IAS officer of 1985 batch and agriculture production commissioner, Tiwari has been functioning as acting chief secretary for about five-and-a-half months following retirement of Anoop Chandra Pandey on August 31, 2019.

While, additional chief secretary, commercial tax, Alok Sinha has been appointed agriculture production commissioner, principal secretary, industrial development, Alok Kumar-I has been given additional charge of principal secretary, IT and electronics department.

Principal secretary, urban development, Manoj Kumar Singh has been made principal secretary, rural development department and panchayati raj department.

Principal secretary, housing, Deepak Kumar has been given additional charge of urban development department.

Principal secretary, panchayati raj department, Anita Singh has been made principal secretary, food security and drug administration and Kalpana Awasthi, who was on the wait list, has been made principal secretary, sports and rural engineering department.

Principal secretary, agriculture, Amit Mohan Prasad swapped positions with principal secretary, health and family welfare, Devesh Chaturvedi.

Additional chief secretary, sports and rural engineering department, Mohammad Ifftekharuddin has been appointed chairman, UPSRTC.

Special secretary, governor, Ashok Chandra has been made special secretary, women welfare and child development department. Monika S Garg who was on wait list has been made principal secretary, higher education department.

Secretary, panchayati raj department, Virendra Kumar Singh has been made commissioner, Moradabad division and secretary, finance, Bhuvnesh Kumar has been appointed principal secretary, milk development, fishery and animal husbandry department.

Principal secretary, milk development and animal husbandry department, Babu Lal Meena has been made principal secretary, horticulture and food processing department. Senior IAS officer Sudhir S Garg has been made principal secretary, forest, environment and climate change department.

MD, SIDCO, Jagdish Prasad swapped positions with secretary, state information commission, Shiv Prasad-I.