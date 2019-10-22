e-paper
MakeMyTrip cancels ticket on request from fake IP address, told to pay ₹1.25 lakh

Four students of IIM, Bangalore, had paid ₹41,916 for to and fro air tickets, booked through the mobile application of MakeMytrip to Sri Lanka from Chennai

cities Updated: Oct 22, 2019 00:32 IST
Shailee Dogra
Shailee Dogra
Hindustantimes
         

The district consumer disputes redressal forum has penalised online travel portal, MakeMytrip, for cancelling airline tickets following a request generated by fake IP address. The forum has directed the firm to pay ₹1.25 lakh and ₹10,000 litigation cost.  

“Not taking of any steps for ascertaining IP address from which cancellation request submitted itself is an act of negligence on part of MakeMyTrip, more so when they themselves claim that they are well reputed and highly acclaimed tour and travel company,” observed the forum.

The forum was disposing of the complaint filed by four students of Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore, Suneesh Sappal of Sector 68, Mohali; Sajan Sachdeva of Jalandhar; Kshitij Chaudhary and Rushil Kaul, both of New Delhi.  

Sachdeva, who is a bilateral knee amputee and works with the help of prosthetics was awarded an additional compensation of ₹15,000.

“MakeMyTrip company is having offices at many places in India and also has branch office in New York, then it has better resources for ascertaining that the fake IP address is not used for cancellation of booking. The fault of cancellation of scheduled return journey is of MakeMyTrip, because they did not take due care to conduct investigation,” ruled the forum.

Case history

Four students of IIM, Bangalore, had paid ₹41,916 for to and fro air tickets, booked through the mobile application of MakeMytrip to Sri Lanka from Chennai on March 8, 2016. However, on March 9, they received an email intimating them about processing of request of ticket cancellation even when they had not made any such request. Following this, they had to book new tickets.

Denying any deficiency in services, MakeMyTrip officials said their role is of the booking facilitator, which was duly discharged. The forum stated, “air ticket booking charges for destination and return journey were issued by MakeMyTrip after acceptance of amount online from the complainants. If role of MakeMyTrip is just of a facilitator, then it was not for them to accept amount and issue e-ticket.”

It was stated that the tickets were cancelled following the request by the complainants. The cancellation request was received from an unidentified IP address, which does not belong to MakeMyTrip  and the applicable refund was already processed back to the account of complainants.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 00:32 IST

