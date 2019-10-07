e-paper
Makeshift ponds created for eco-friendly immersion of idols

  Updated: Oct 07, 2019 22:03 IST
The district administration has made arrangements to facilitate idol immersion in a traditional, but pollution-free manner.

Idol immersion into the Gomti is prohibited. Instead, the administration has created makeshift ponds for this purpose, said the district magistrate.

“Due to increasing pollution in Gomti, we have banned idol immersion into the river. Makeshift ponds have been created to carry out the ritual in a traditional manner,” said Kaushal Raj Sharma, district magistrate.

This year, around 97 Durga Puja samitis have got themselves registered to carry out idol immersion, said district administration officials.

“Makeshift ponds have been created at three places – Jhulelal Park, Lakshman Mela ground and in the area opposite Panchmukhi Hanuman Mandir. These ponds measure 30 x18 ft, 20 x 15 ft, 50 x 20 ft and 30 x 20 ft to meet the requirements of the devotees,” said Vishwa Bhushan Mishra, additional district magistrate (trans-Gomti).

Jhulelal Park would see the maximum immersions, as nearly 58 samitis are expected to turn up at the spot.

Lakshman Mela ground comes next on the list as around 27 samitis are expected to turn up here for idol immersion. And the area opposite the Panchmukhi Hanuman Mandir is likely to witness immersion of three idols.

Last year, around 110 Durga Puja samitis got themselves registered for idol immersion, said officials.

This year, the district magistrate had issued a directive that idols would only be immersed in makeshift pits created on the banks of Gomti. The puja samitis gave their consent, saying they would co-operate in keeping the Gomti clean.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 22:03 IST

