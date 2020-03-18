MALERKOTLA GANGSTER’S MURDER: Key accused arrested, two pistols recovered

cities

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 22:46 IST

Nearly four months after the murder of gangster Abdul Rashid, alias Guddu, who was shot dead by three unidentified men at the wedding reception of his brother in Malerkotla town on November 25 last year, police arrested key accused Subhan Khan, alias Subhan Pahalwan, and recovered two .32-bore pistols and 8 live cartridges.

Rashid, who was facing 15 criminal cases, was out on parole to take part in his brother’s wedding.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Garg said Pahalwan, a resident of Malerkotla, was arrested from the Vasant Vihar area in New Delhi on Tuesday.

“The police have already arrested five accused in the case, but the key accused was absconding. The police also recovered weapons used in the crime,” added the SSP.

Police had booked seven persons, including two jailed gangsters, a day after the murder. While Bagga Khan of Takhar village is lodged in Amritsar jail), Gahia Khan is in Bathinda jail. Gangster Bagga had reportedly taken responsibility of the murder by uploading a post on the social media after the crime.

The other arrested include Bharat Bhushan, alias Bhola Shooter, Rajnesh Kumar, alias Preet, and Ashish Kumar.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 27, 54, 59 of the Arms Act was registered at the Malerkotla (city-1) police station.

“Abdul Rashid was murdered due to gang rivalry. Pahalwan is on police remand and the cops are investigating the case from different angles,” the SSP said.