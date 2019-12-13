Malerkotla remains shut, Razia Sultana joins protest

cities

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 23:12 IST

The Muslim-dominated Malerkotla town observed a complete shutdown following a “bandh” call from various Muslim outfits against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Friday.

Punjab transport minister and local MLA Razia Sultana also joined the protest and said that a particular religion is being targeted and centre government wants to divide the nation.

Shops and other business establishments remained closed and people from all walks of life assembled at Sirhindi Gate to oppose the Act raising slogans against Narendra Modi government.

“The Congress opposes the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and will move the Supreme Court,” said Razia.

Earlier, addressing the gathering, she said: “Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh has already cleared that the Act will not be implemented in Punjab and I assure you that the Congress will stand by you. We hope that SC will deliver justice.”

The protesters also submitted a memorandum to the President through sub-divisional magistrate Vikramjeet Singh Panthey.

“The Act is against the basic spirit of secularism of the Constitution of India. The government cannot discriminate against any person on the basis of religion or sect,” Mubeen Farooqi, a lawyer, said.

Members of the Naujawan Bharat Sabha and Punjab Students Unions also joined the protest.