Man abducts teacher for seizing student’s phone; arrested

cities

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 21:59 IST

Noida: A 25-year-old man was arrested in Greater Noida for kidnapping the teacher of a government-aided school after he seized a student’s phone in class. The suspect had visited the school as the student’s guardian and demanded that he hand over the phone. When the teacher refused, the suspect and his two accomplices allegedly abducted the teacher, robbed him of his valuables, and fled.

Police said the suspect, Dhannu, lives in Nat Madhaiya village in Greater Noida. Prabhat Dixit, station house officer, Site 5 police station, said the suspect is known to the 12-year-old boy, who studies in class 8 in a school in Kasna.

Dixit said on August 26, the teacher, Brajpal Singh, found the student using his phone in class. “The teacher seized the phone and asked the student to bring his father,” he said.

However, after skipping school for two days, the student came with his neighbour, Dhannu, on August 29. Dhannu, identified himself as the student’s guardian and barged into the teacher’s cabin and asked him to return the phone.

“The teacher said he would release the phone once the student’s father comes to him,” a police officer said.

Dhannu got angry and abused the teacher. He left the spot after threatening him with dire consequences. SHO Dixit said in the evening, the teacher was returning home to Surajpur in an auto-rickshaw. “Dhannu along with two accomplices, both named Akash, stationed themselves in a mini truck on his way and as soon as they saw the teacher, they stopped the auto-rickshaw and abducted him in the truck,” he said.

The suspects took the teacher to an isolated location and thrashed him. “They also snatched his purse and ₹13,000 cash. The suspects fled the spot after noticing movement of people in the area,” Dixit said. The victim later reached Site 5 police station and filed a complaint of abduction and robbery against the suspects.

On Monday, the police team conducted a search and arrested Dhannu from near Luksar Jail junction. “We have recovered ₹3,500 and mini truck used for the abduction. Both his accomplices are on the run and we have launched a search to arrest them,” Dixit said.

Dhannu was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody. Police have not taken action against the student as he had no role in the abduction plot.

First Published: Sep 02, 2019 21:59 IST