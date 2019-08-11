Man booked for killing wife by setting her on fire

cities

: A man was booked for killing his wife by setting her on fire at Jodhpur’s Pakhar village. She succumbed to her injuries Sunday morning. On the statement of victim Sukhjinder Kaur, which she recorded while being treated, police booked her husband Sukhraj Singh under section 302 (murder) of IPC. Investigation officer, sub-inspector Tarandeep Singh said the deceased woman used to object to her husband’s drinking habit, and on Friday evening, when he came home drunk, they had a heated exchange of words. In a fit of rage, she poured petrol on herself and her husband allegedly set her alight. Earlier, a case for attempt to murder was registered against her husband, as she was still under treatment.

