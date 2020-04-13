Man booked for spraying without nod

cities

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 18:40 IST

A social activist and four sanitation workers were booked for allegedly conducting a sanitisation drive at a housing society at Kamothe without approval.

Happy Singh, a resident of Kamothe, was spraying sodium hydrochlorite solution on the premises on Sunday when an official from Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) learnt about it and found that Singh did not have permission.

“They have been booked under sections of Indian Penal Code for violation of orders and malignant act likely to spread infection along with sections of Epidemic Diseases Act,” said Babasaheb Tupe, senior inspector at Kamothe police station.