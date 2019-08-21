Man booked for stalking, harassing martial artist

cities

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 21:27 IST

Gurugram A 26-year-old woman, a state-level taekwondo athlete, alleged that a man has been harassing her and forcing her to marry him, the police said on Wednesday.

In the police complaint registered on Tuesday, she said that she met the suspect at a sports meet in Rohtak a few months ago. The woman’s father had earlier filed a complaint against the same person.

“After the event, he started stalking me and pressurising me to marry him. He said that if I refused his hand in marriage, my family would suffer consequences. Recently, he had come to our house and harassed us. He had waved a gun at my family members and asked them to arrange my marriage with him,” she said in the complaint.

She added that her family has been living in fear since the incident.

According to the police, the woman’s father had earlier filed a complaint on June 10 against the suspect, alleging that he had come to his farm with his associates and assaulted him. The police had registered an FIR at the time at the Bilaspur police station.

A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “In that case, the woman’s father had said that the he had threatened to kill him if his marriage to his daughter was not finalised. The suspect had also threatened to kill the woman’s brother and demanded money, that he had allegedly spent for them, back.”

Police said the suspect, of Jhajjar, is yet to be traced.

A case was registered against him under sections 354A, 354D, 506 and 341 of the IPC and relevant sections of The Arms Act at Bilaspur police station.

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 21:27 IST