Man duped of ₹49,000 while trying to sell used sofa online

cities

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 20:03 IST

Gurugram: A resident of Sector 102 was allegedly duped of ₹49,000 while trying to sell a used sofa set at an online marketplace on Monday. The police said that the victim was allegedly sent a QR code on his mobile phone through which the transactions took place.

According to the police, the incident took place after Ramoksh Paul, the victim, placed an advertisement on the website of the marketplace regarding the sale of his sofa. In the police complaint, Paul said that he had posted the advertisement on Sunday. The following day, he allegedly received a phone call from the suspect posing as a buyer. The deal was finalised at ₹6,500 and the suspect allegedly agreed to pay him half of the money online and the rest in cash, the police said.

“The suspect said that he would pay ₹3,000 through an e-wallet and the rest in cash. So, he sent a QR code for a test transaction of ₹1 and then credited ₹2 to my account,” Paul said.

The police said that after the transaction, the suspect got access to the victim’s phone after which he made nine more transactions worth ₹49,000 from the victim’s bank account. When Paul asked about the transactions, the suspect allegedly promised to return the money immediately like he did during the first transaction. However, Paul he did not receive any money after which he approached the police.

A police official, privy to the investigation, said, “We are verifying the complaint. The suspect is yet to be identified.”

The police said that they will file a case regarding the incident after the initial probe by the cyber police.