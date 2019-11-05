e-paper
Man fires in air during b’day celebration, injures one

cities Updated: Nov 05, 2019 23:02 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
Hindustantimes
         

A 50-year-old man from Ambernath’s Dwarli village was arrested for firing in the air during a birthday celebration and severely injuring a youth on Sunday midnight.

Sanjay Jadhav, a resident of Sambhaji Raje chowk, Ambernath (East), was booked under Section 307 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 135 of Maharashtra Police Act and Section 3(1), 5,25,29 of the Arms Act.

On Sunday night, Sanket Madvi, 21, and his friends were celebrating their friend Kiran Chikankar’s birthday.

They gathered outside Chikankar’s office at Dwarli village.

Madvi climbed to the roof of Chikankar’s office to take photos of the celebrations. Jadhav was downstairs with the crowd and he fired two rounds in the air.

“Madvi was taking photos from the rooftop of an office. One bullet hit his hand and face,” said an officer of Hill Line police station, who did not wish to be named. Madvi is being treated in a hospital in Ambernath.

“After a complaint was lodged, we arrested Jadhav on Tuesday,” added the officer.

