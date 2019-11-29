Man held for murdering cabbie

cities

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 20:40 IST

Gurugram A 23-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly murdering a driver working with a cab aggregator on November 22. His two accomplices are allegedly at large.

The police said the suspects had booked his cab with an intention to rob it and sell it in the black market.

According to the police, the incident took place when the victim, identified by first name as Yusuf, a native of Imam Nagar colony, Hathin, had gone to Rajiv Chowk to pick up the passengers.

The police said the preliminary probe has revealed that the suspects, Yadvendra Singh, his nephew Vikas alias Vikki, and Kapil, had booked the cab through one of their phones.

Indiwar, in-charge, crime investigation agency, Farrukhnagar, said that after they reached their destination, the suspects refused to pay the driver and started beating him.

“They strangled him and dumped his body in a dried-up drain in Khod village of Pataudi. The suspects drove to Indri village in Sohna, where they parked the car. The intention was to wait for a day before taking the car to Delhi and selling it,” he said.

The police said the following day, a police team from Nuh noticed an abandoned car parked in a deserted forest area near Indri village. “The police team seized the car. Meanwhile, Yusuf’s family, who had been looking for him for a day, read in a local newspaper about an unidentified body and contacted the Pataudi police,” said Indiwar.

On November 24, his family identified the body and told the police that Yusuf had gone missing after he went to pick up some passengers in Pataudi. The case was subsequently transferred to the crime branch in Farrukhnagar. A team from crime branch arrested Yadvendra Singh from Nuh on Friday morning.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that the other two suspects are on the run. “It is possible that the suspects have a criminal history, considering that the motive was loot,” said the official.

Singh would be produced in a district court on Saturday. A case was registered against the suspects under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code at Pataudi police station on Sunday, said police.