Man held for raping, murdering seven-year-old girl in Nuh

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 20:39 IST

Gurugram Three days after the body of a seven-year-old girl, who was raped and murdered, was recovered from the outskirts of a village in Ferozepur Jhirka town of Nuh, the police on Monday arrested a man in connection with the case. The police said he was a cattle thief, who allegedly sexually assaulted and strangled the girl with a stole, after she tried to thwart him from stealing her cattle.

The police said the suspect, Mukim alias Musti alias Dhudki, a native of Tijara in Rajasthan, was arrested from the Nuh bus stand as he was trying to flee. In a statement, the police said that several teams, including officers from the crime branch, cyber cell and women police officers were mobilised.

According to the police, the girl had taken a goat for grazing outside her village on December 26, when she went missing. Her parents had filed a complaint at the Ferozepur Jhirka police station. The following day, her body was spotted, by a shepherd, lying near the rocks in a hilly area on the outskirts of the village.

An autopsy revealed that the girl had been sexually assaulted and strangled to death. The police on Monday said that the preliminary probe revealed that the accused had come to Nuh to steal cattle.

Hari Singh, station house officer (SHO), Ferozepur Jhirka police station, said that the accused spotted the girl alone and tried to steal her goat. “As she put up a fight, he forced himself on her and raped her. After sexually assaulting her, he strangled her with her stole and fled,” said SHO Singh.

The police said that the accused man was involved in multiple cattle thefts, but had not been arrested before.

Sangeeta Kalia, superintendent of police (SP), Nuh, said that at least five teams were formed to investigate the case, which was traced with the help of technical surveillance and a tip-off.

A case was registered against the accused under Section 302 of the IPC and Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the POCSO Act at Ferozepur Jhirka police station. The accused would be produced in a district court on Tuesday, the police said.