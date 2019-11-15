Man held with drones, iPhones at Delhi airport

cities

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 21:46 IST

New Delhi:

A 59-year-old man from Delhi, who was allegedly smuggling in drones, iPhones and memory cards from Hong Kong, was arrested at the Delhi airport by the customs department on Friday.

Eight drones with cameras, nine iPhones and 10,000 memory cards were recovered from him. Officers said the man had planned to sell the recovered items in local markets.

According to officials, the man was intercepted when he arrived at the Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport early from Hong Kong on Friday morning .

“The man was stopped following a tip-off and was asked to cooperate for a detailed baggage inspection and frisking. On search, eight drones, nine iPhones and 10,000 memory cards were recovered from his check-in baggage. When asked, the man could not produce any valid bill of the items and was arrested for trying to smuggle the items into the country,” said an officer who did not wish to be named.

The man told officers he was bringing the items to Delhi to sell them at local shops, the officer said.

Amandeep Singh, additional commissioner customs said the value of the recovered items is Rs 26.25 lakh. The man was arrested and the drones, iPhones and memory cards were seized, he said.

Singh said the man disclosed that in the past he has smuggled in memory cards worth Rs 10 lakh.