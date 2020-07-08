e-paper
Man, his brother booked for raping, abetting 20-year-old's suicide

Man, his brother booked for raping, abetting 20-year-old’s suicide

cities Updated: Jul 08, 2020 01:15 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Hindustantimes
         

Ghatkopar police booked a man for raping a 20-year-old woman and his brother for abetting her suicide. The woman died of suicide on Sunday.

According to Ghatkopar police officers, the man raped the victim on the pretext of marriage, but later refused to marry her. She then approached his brother to intervene in the matter. But his brother threatened her and asked her to stay away from the accused, said the police. Following this, she ended her life.

Initially, an accidental death report was filed, but after the statement by the woman’s father, a first information report (FIR) was registered under 376 (rape), 420 (cheating), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the two brothers.

Senior inspector Nitin Alaknure from Ghatkopar police station said, “We haven’t arrested the accused yet as we are still investigating the case.”

