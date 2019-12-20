e-paper
Friday, Dec 20, 2019
Man injured by speeding bike in September dies

Man injured by speeding bike in September dies

cities Updated: Dec 20, 2019 00:52 IST
HT Correspondent
A 36-year-old man died three months after he was injured in a road accident near Manpada in Dombivli.

On September 8, Jaswant Doshi was crossing the road near Gharda Circle when a biker crashed into him. He sustained severe head injuries and died on Tuesday.

After his death, the Manpada police filed an FIR in the case. The biker is yet to arrest.

A police inspector from Manpada police station said, “The accident took place on September 8. He was crossing the road when a speeding bike hit him. He was being treated for his injuries in a Mumbai hospital, where he died two days ago. We filed a case. We are trying to get CCTV footage to get the details of the accused.”

