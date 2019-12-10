Man kills daughter, hacks body, dumps it in suitcase

cities

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 00:10 IST

A day after body parts were found in a suitcase near Kalyan railway station, the police have identified the victim and arrested a 47-year-old man for murder.

On Monday, Arvind Tiwari was charged with killing his 22-year-old daughter Princy and disposing of the body afterwards. Thane police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar has announced a reward for the probe team, for having solved the case in 30 hours.

Investigations revealed that Princy, who worked in a call centre and was the eldest of three daughters, lived with Tiwari, who worked in a Malad-based vehicle rental company. The rest of the Tiwari family lives in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Deputy commissioner of police Deepak Devraj said Tiwari disapproved of Princy’s boyfriend. “On Friday, he [Tiwari] told her [Princy] to stop seeing the man, but she was adamant. He told the police that she was angry and drank poison. He claims she was dead and he cut the body into two [parts] on Saturday,” said Devraj.

However, the police suspect Princy was murdered and are awaiting the post-mortem.

Tiwari allegedly murdered his daughter on Friday and after dismembering the body, he bought two bags on Saturday. He threw one bag with body parts, which is yet to be located, near a garbage pile at Titwala. The other, he took to Kalyan by train on Sunday.

Autorickshaw driver Khalid Momin, 32, was outside Kalyan railway station at around 5.15am, on Sunday, when he was approached by Tiwari to go to Goa Naka. Momin refused because of the stench from Tiwari’s bag. “When I asked him [Tiwari] about the smell, he said the bag has old vegetables that he wants to throw away,” said Momin.

Tiwari approached another autorickshaw driver and Momin became suspicious when Tiwari agreed to pay more than double the usual fare.

“We charge ₹70 or ₹80 to go till Goa naka. When the other driver asked for ₹180, Tiwari agreed immediately,” said Momin.

Before Tiwari could leave, Momin confronted him and threatened to call the police if Tiwari didn’t open the bag up.

“He [Tiwari] said his brother was a policeman and would call the cops. When I started dialling the number, he fled,” said the auto rickshaw driver.

Half an hour later, the bag with Princy’s remains was found outside Kalyan railway station. Going through CCTV footage from different stations with Momin, the police spotted Tiwari with the bag at Titwala. He was also spotted in Kalyan railway station, where he changed clothes in the bathroom to avoid detection. At the time, he didn’t have the bag with him.

Through sources in Titwala, the police was able to identify Tiwari and locate his residence. They also learned that Tiwari worked in Malad.

“Our team arrested him from his office. We are investigating whether he had any criminal background,” said a police officer privy to the case.