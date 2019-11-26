Man lands in STF net with 500gm heroin in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 23:31 IST

The Special Task Force (STF) arrested a 35-year-old man with 500gm heroin late on Monday. Police said the recovered heroin costs ₹2.5 crore in the international market.

Ludhiana STF in-charge inspector Harbans Singh said the accused, Arvind Singh alias Sobhnath, who hails from Bihar, was nabbed on the 100 Futti Road near Moti Nagar. The STF also seized the scooter he was on.

“The accused he used to procure heroin from a Nigerian national settled in Delhi and sold it among addicts in Ludhiana and surrounding areas,” the inspector said.

“The accused was arrested in Chamba of Himachal Pradesh for drug peddling and served 10 years in Kanda jail of Chamba, before being released and indulging in peddling again,” he said.

“The accused used to keep changing his location from city to city to avoid attention of police. The scooter recovered from the accused belongs to his friend. We are investigating to know if his friend is also involved in the crime,”he added.

A case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused at the STF police station in Mohali. The accused was produced before the court on and remanded to two-day STF custody on Tuesday. Officials said more important information is expected from the accused during questioning.