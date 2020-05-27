e-paper
May 27, 2020-Wednesday
Home / Lucknow / 34-year-old Lucknow resident living with HIV beats Covid-19 in six days

34-year-old Lucknow resident living with HIV beats Covid-19 in six days

The man was discharged after two consecutive test reports came negative in 24 hours time.

lucknow Updated: May 27, 2020 09:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
An undated scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (round gold objects), also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab and isolated from a patient in the US.
An undated scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (round gold objects), also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab and isolated from a patient in the US. (via REUTERS)
         

A 34-year-old man living with HIV/AIDS was declared coronavirus free after six days of treatment at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU). He was discharged on Monday evening.

The patient has been advised home quarantine for 14 days and asked to come for follow up after that, said doctors.

“The man was returning to his native place in Gonda from New Delhi when he met with a road accident and sustained severe head injury. When he was admitted, the head injury was so severe that he lost control over himself,” said Prof MLB Bhatt, vice-chancellor, KGMU, in a press statement.

He also tested positive for coronavirus and told doctors he was having medicines for HIV. “In the first-of-its-kind case, we could complete his treatment in six days. The patient has been discharged from the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), where we treat coronavirus patients,” said Bhatt.

“We treated the patient maintaining protocol,” said Dr D Himanshu, senior faculty, medicine department, who is treating Covid-19 patients.

The man was discharged after two consecutive test reports came negative in 24 hours time.

“The recovery is satisfactory for us as we could treat him and declare him infection free in six days. This also shows dedication by our medical team,” said added Bhatt.

“Among coronavirus patients admitted with co-morbidity, we had discharged one who was earlier treated for cancer at our institute. There are a number of others with diabetes or chronic respiratory illness we treated and discharged,” said Prof SN Sankhwar, chief medical superintendent, KGMU.

