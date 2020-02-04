e-paper
Ludhiana man makes off with boss’s bag containing ₹14L, revolver

The complainant, Anil Kumar of Vrindaban Garden in Amritsar, said he had come to the market on Monday with the accused, identified as Tarun Kumar of Uttar Pradesh, to buy garments for his shop and gave him his bag before going to the loo

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 22:47 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigar
A man working for an Amritsar-based trader made off with the latter’s bag containing ₹ 14 lakh and a licensed revolver while the two were out together at Mochpura Bazar here, police said on Tuesday.

The complainant, Anil Kumar of Vrindaban Garden in Amritsar, said he had come to the market on Monday with the accused, identified as Tarun Kumar of Uttar Pradesh, to buy garments for his shop and gave him his bag before going to the loo.

“When I came out after five minutes, Tarun was gone and his phone was switched off,” said Anil, adding that he had employed Tarun a year ago and got his police verification done as well.

ASI Gurmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said, “The accused was captured on the CCTV cameras in the market. An FIR under Sections 381 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against him at the Division Number 1 police station.”

