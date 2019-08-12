Man saved from drowning later arrested for drink driving

mumbai

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 00:28 IST

A share-broker from Gurgaon in Haryana made the Versova police run around him twice in two hours in Sunday’s wee hours which culminated in his arrest for drunk driving. An hour before his arrest, the accused had gone for a swim on Versova beach and was drowning but was saved in time by local residents and a police constable.

According to the Versova police they arrested Rishu Chopda, 38, a share broker from Gurgaon in Haryana along with his friend Saurav Anand, 37. Around 1 am, the complainant Nilesh Jadhav, 28, a police constable from Versova police station while patrolling near Versova beach received information that Chopda was drowning in the sea.

Jadhav rushed to the spot and with the help of local residents saved Chopda from drowning. Chopda informed them that he has come to Mumbai for the first time and had gone for a swim. Chopda was with his friend Anand, also a share broker. The two were asked to leave.

But Chopda and Anand got drunk in their Volkswagen car and started speeding on the JP road. Jadhav who was patrolling in the area again received information that a car is being rashly driven on the JP road. Jadhav and a sub inspector rushed to the spot on their bike and tried to stop their car. Their car got stuck in the traffic and both were asked to step down.

Anand started beating Chopda saying he did not stop the car. Chopda fell on the ground. Both Chopda and Anand were reeking of alcohol and two alcohol bottles were found in their car. They have been booked under section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act of drink driving and 85 A of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act for being drunk and disorderly behavior. Both were taken to hospital for treatment. They were later produced in court and remanded to judicial custody.

